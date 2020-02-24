CA Agriculture Needs Science, Crop Protection Tools

Glyphosate, Chlorphyriphos, and Dicamba are three widely used pest management tools in California agriculture. Recently, all three chemicals have received backlash stretching from lawsuits and regulations to companies announcing the stop of sales and production of a chemical.

Over the last couple of years, the United States Environmental Protection Agency has issued reviews stating glyphosate, when used properly, has no human health risk. The EPA also made the decision not to ban chlorpyrifos but in 2019 Governor Gavin Newsom mandated the cease of use of the chemical come Dec. 31, 2020. That decision left California farmers and ranchers without any immediate alternatives but instead funding for a workgroup to research alternatives.

California Farm Bureau President Jamie Johansson says agriculture uses science, such as pest management tools to feed the world and they create economic impacts in rural communities.

About the Author Danielle Leal Facebook Twitter MMJ/Anchor for AgNet West Radio Network.