Ballots Out for California Rice Commission Major Amendment

Rice industry members have until August 3 to cast their vote on a California Rice Commission (CRC) major amendment. The California Department of Food and Agriculture has mailed out a second round of ballots to all growers and handlers who have yet to return the first ballot.

If the minimum number of ballots are not returned, the vote is invalid and will have to be repeated. Fifth-generation farmer and CRC Chair, Sean Doherty explains what the proposed amendment aims to achieve.

Listen to the radio report below.

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Multimedia Journalist for AgNet West