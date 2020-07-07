Two webinars, one for growers and one for processors, will walk attendees through the critical information on the newly revamped Almonds.com. The Almond Board of California overhauled the site to be a resource for the industry. ABC’s Senior Manager, Industry Relations and Communications Jenny Nicolau said the webinars are quick and easy demonstrations that will make sure everyone has a good experience on the new website and can get the information they need.

Listen to Nicolau’s full interview.

Almond Update: Webinars Highlight New Website Resource

Again there are two webinars, 9 am for growers and noon for handlers. You can register online at Almonds.com under the Programs and Events tab.

