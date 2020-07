California’s almond industry has a new redesigned online resource. The Almond Board of California gave its website a makeover to better serve the industry and increase visitor’s experiences. ABC’s Senior Manager, Industry Relations & Communications Jenny Nicolau said the revamp was tested and vetted by the industry to ensure the viability of the layout and information.

Listen to Nicolau’s full interview.

Almond Update: New Website Designed For The Industry

You can find the new website at the same old address, almonds.com.

