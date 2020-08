As AgNet West reported last week, dust reduction research has led to incentive programs to replace equipment and continuing trials in off-ground harvesting. But what can growers do right now without any significant changes to practices? The Almond Board of California has five tips to use when operating sweeper equipment that will reduce dust and increase air quality this harvest.

To learn more about ways to reduce dust during every part of the harvest, visit Almonds.com.

About the Author Taylor Hillman Facebook Twitter AgNet Media Operations Manager and Farm News Director for AgNet West.