Alternative crops are being looked at for high boron areas in Northern California, but research is also looking at helping almond trees. As AgNet West reported this week, pistachios are relatively boron-friendly. For a large area in Yolo County notorious for high levels of the mineral, they could be a good option.

But UC Cooperative Extension Orchard Advisor Katherine Jarvis-Shean said they are also looking at ways to assist almond trees in those conditions as well.

Addressing High Boron Conditions in Almonds

