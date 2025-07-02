California Growers Approve Continued Funding to Fight Vineyard Pests

The California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) has certified the results of the Wine Grape Grower Continuation Referendum for the Pierce’s Disease Control Program, with 76.56 percent of growers voting in favor of renewal—surpassing the required threshold for continuation.

Wine Grape Growers Back Pierce’s Disease Program

Funded through a grower-paid assessment, the program plays a critical role in research, monitoring, and rapid response efforts against Pierce’s disease and its primary vector, the glassy-winged sharpshooter, along with other serious vineyard pest and disease threats.

Held every five years, the referendum ensures that growers have a voice in maintaining this line of defense. With the passage of the latest vote, the program is renewed through March 1, 2031, providing a stable source of funding and oversight for another six years.

The strong show of support demonstrates the industry’s unified commitment to defending California’s vineyards from invasive threats and securing the long-term health of the state’s vital wine grape industry.