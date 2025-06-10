Wine Grape Growers Asked to Vote on Extension of Pierce’s Disease Program

Ballots Due June 12 for Assessment Program Supporting Critical Research

California wine grape growers are being urged to submit their ballots by Thursday, June 12, to vote on extending the Pierce’s Disease and Glassy-Winged Sharpshooter Assessment Program through 2031. The program plays a pivotal role in protecting vineyards from destructive pests and diseases.

The assessment—set at $1.25 per $1,000 of crop value based on the previous three years—funds essential research focused on vineyard health and sustainability.

To pass, the referendum requires:

A majority vote in favor

At least 40% participation among eligible growers

As of May 28, participation was reported at 30%, short of the required threshold. The last referendum, however, passed with a strong 78% approval.

Growers who paid the 2024 assessment received ballots in April, with separate ballots sent for each entity operated. The funding supports a wide range of research initiatives—including disease management, biotech innovation, virus detection, and vector control—all aimed at protecting California’s $57 billion wine industry.

Since its inception in 2001, the program has provided 311 research grants, investing over $60 million in protecting vineyards across the state.

For more information, growers are encouraged to visit the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) website.

— Reported by Lorrie Boyer, AgNet West