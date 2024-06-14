Week in Review: Spotted Lanternfly Eggs Found & County Farm Bureau Fights SGMA Probation

Spotted lanternfly egg masses were discovered on a shipment from New York to Sonoma County, raising concerns within California’s grape industry. Kings County Farm Bureau is leading an action against the State Water Resources Control Board and its administration of the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act. The Senate Republican-drafted farm bill framework is reportedly “answering the call for a farmer-focused farm bill.” The Sites Reservoir Project is moving forward after a judge dismissed a lawsuit from environmental groups. UC Cooperative Extension researchers are asking farmers and industry members to help with current rice research projects involving watergrass resistance and tadpole shrimp.

