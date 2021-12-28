VofV: Intersection of Ag and Tech – Emerging Trends in 2022

This episode of the Voices of the Valley podcast is brought to you today by the Western Growers Association. Supporting producers that grow the best medicine in the world. Find out more at WGA.com.

Agtech investor and strategist Seana Day provides a deep analysis into what we can expect to see from the agtech ecosystem in 2022. Tracking 1,500+ agtech companies, Seana reveals what she sees as the top trends for the future year – such as a fintech/agtech crossover, more mergers/acquisitions, expansion of asset utilization and more. Tune in to journey with Seana as she explores the opportunities and challenges for agtech in 2022 and beyond.