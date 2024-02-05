Value-Added Producer Grants Available to Help Expand Markets

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is inviting applications for its Value-Added Producer Grant program, aimed at assisting farmers and ranchers in expanding their products and exploring new markets. Approximately $31 million is available for the program, with a 100 percent cost-share match requirement. Funds can be used for planning activities and working capital expenses related to value-added agricultural product production and marketing.

Eligible applicants include independent producers, agricultural groups, cooperatives, and producer-based business ventures. Electronic applications will be accepted at Grants.gov through April 11 and paper applications will need to be postmarked by April 16. Grants, ranging from $75,000 for planning grants to $250,000 for working capital grants, support activities such as product development, marketing, and income enhancement. Additionally, the Value-Added Producer Grant program, part of the Local Agriculture Market Program, prioritizes beginning farmers, socially-disadvantaged farmers, small or medium-sized farms, family farm-structured ranches, farmer cooperatives, and mid-tier value chains.

Listen to the report below.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West