USDA to Host Virtual Data Users’ Meeting

The Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service will hold its biannual Data Users’ Meeting virtually next month. The Data Users’ Meeting is held to share recent and pending statistical program changes with the public and to solicit input on the programs. The event is organized by NASS in cooperation with the World Agricultural Outlook Board, Farm Service Agency, Economic Research Service, Agricultural Marketing Service, Foreign Agricultural Service and U.S. Census Bureau.

Agricultural Statistics Board Chair Joe Parsons states, “This is an excellent opportunity for data users to be informed and involved in guiding the agricultural information USDA produces, both now and into the future.” The October 13 agenda includes agency updates followed by breakout sessions for participants to choose from one or more in-depth topics. On October 14, the floor will open to participants for questions and comments, and the event will close with additional breakout sessions. You can register online.

The National Association of Farm Broadcasting and the American Farm Bureau Federation contributed to this report.

