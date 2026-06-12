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Specialty crop growers now have an opportunity to apply for financial assistance through a USDA program that has expanded beyond its original funding level. A recent update highlighted the opening of applications for the USDA Specialty Crop Assistance Program, with signups available through August 7.

USDA Undersecretary for Farm Production and Conservation Richard Fordyce said the program has grown substantially since it was first announced, providing additional support for eligible producers across the country.

“Initially, we had $1 billion set aside. We’re actually going to be issuing $1.6 billion,” Fordyce said.

The increase in available funding reflects USDA’s continued effort to provide support for specialty crop growers who face unique production costs and market challenges. Eligible crops and payment rates are available through USDA’s Farm Service Agency, with assistance structured through a tiered payment system.

USDA Specialty Crop Assistance Program Uses Tiered Structure

According to Fordyce, payment levels are based on the average annual revenue generated per acre for eligible specialty crops.

“Tier one includes specialty crops with an average annual revenue of more than $10,000 per acre,” Fordyce explained.

Growers who qualify under the highest revenue category are eligible for a payment rate of $650 per acre.

“And that tier one payment rate is $650 per acre,” he said.

The program also includes two additional payment tiers that are based on lower average annual revenue levels. USDA designed the structure to account for differences among specialty crop operations and provide assistance based on the economic characteristics of individual crop categories.

Specialty Crop Growers Encouraged to Review Eligibility

The application period gives producers time to evaluate their eligibility and gather the information necessary to participate. Specialty crops include a broad range of fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, nursery crops and other high-value commodities that contribute significantly to U.S. agriculture.

Industry leaders encourage growers to review USDA guidance carefully, as payment rates and eligibility requirements vary depending on the crop category and revenue tier.

The expanded funding level may provide meaningful assistance for producers managing rising input costs, labor expenses and other economic pressures affecting specialty crop production. With applications open through August 7, eligible growers are encouraged to review program requirements and submit their applications before the deadline.

Hear more from USDA Undersecretary Richard Fordyce about the Specialty Crop Assistance Program and how the funding will be distributed by listening to the interview below.