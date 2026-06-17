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Small and very small meat processors make up the vast majority of federally inspected meat and poultry facilities in the United States, and USDA is introducing a new initiative aimed at addressing their unique challenges. A recent discussion highlighted USDA’s Small Processors Action Plan and how it is designed to improve support, communication and regulatory assistance for smaller operations.

USDA Undersecretary for Food Safety Mindy Brashears said the agency recognized that smaller processors often face different needs than larger facilities and that the new plan is intended to provide more targeted assistance.

“We at FSIS regulate all of the meat and poultry industry, and about 90% of our plants fall in the small and very small category,” Brashears said.

According to Brashears, USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) defines a small plant as one with fewer than 500 employees, while very small plants have fewer than 10 employees.

Small Processors Action Plan Addresses Industry Needs

Brashears said research and outreach efforts conducted over the past several years helped identify areas where smaller processors need additional support.

“Over the past several years we have found through research and gathering information that they have some really special needs,” she explained.

The Small Processors Action Plan is intended to address those concerns by improving customer service and creating a more direct line of communication between processors and USDA staff.

One of the primary goals is to help small businesses navigate complex food safety regulations more efficiently while ensuring they receive timely responses to questions and requests.

Small Processors Action Plan Improves Customer Support

A key feature of the initiative is the creation of dedicated support resources specifically for small and very small processors.

“In terms of customer service, we really want to have a dedicated support for our small and very small processors,” Brashears said.

She explained that processors will now have designated points of contact within the agency and improved systems for tracking questions, requests and appeals.

“We have set that support aside so they know that they have very specific points of contact within the agency,” Brashears said. “They’re going to have their own system where they can track that appeal, know where it is, or even a question, and they’re not just really waiting in the dark.”

Brashears noted that food safety regulations can be highly complex, making clear communication and timely guidance especially important for smaller businesses with limited staff and resources.

The new action plan is expected to provide greater transparency and accessibility while helping processors maintain compliance and continue serving local and regional markets.

Hear more from USDA Undersecretary Mindy Brashears about the Small Processors Action Plan and its benefits for the meat and poultry industry by listening to the interview below.