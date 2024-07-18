USDA Seeks Nominations for Fruit and Vegetable Advisory Committee

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is seeking nominations for its Fruit and Vegetable Industry Advisory Committee. USDA is looking to fill up to 25 vacancies starting in 2024. This committee, established to provide recommendations on issues affecting the U.S. produce industry, advises the Secretary of Agriculture on how USDA programs can better meet industry needs.

The Advisory Committee is comprised of representatives from various sectors like growers, wholesalers, processors, and retailers. Members serve two-year terms, with a maximum of three terms. Current members’ terms end on October 28, and the newly appointed members will serve from 2024 to 2026. The committee meets at least twice a year, and members work voluntarily, although travel expenses are reimbursed.

While electronic submissions are preferred, nominations can be sent via email or standard mail. Nominations are due by September 3, and must include a resume, a background form, and a cover letter.

Listen to the report below.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West