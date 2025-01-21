The USDA reminds specialty crop producers to apply for assistance to cover food safety certification expenses by January 31, 2024. The program aids in costs related to developing, maintaining, or updating food safety plans, certification fees, microbiological testing, soil amendments, water, and training. Payments are calculated for each eligible cost category. Producers are urged to act promptly to schedule appointments for application. Further information can be found at farmers.gov/food-safety.

Lorrie Boyer reporting for AgNet West.

USDA Reminds Producers to Apply for Assistance to Cover Food Safety Certification Expenses