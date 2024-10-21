USDA to Purchase $25 Million in Citrus for Food Banks

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced plans to buy up to $25 million in fresh citrus from domestic producers to support food banks and nutrition assistance programs across the country. This initiative, funded under Section 32 of the Agriculture Act of 1935, aims to help both producers and communities in need.

According to USDA Under Secretary Jenny Lester Moffitt, the purchases will ease the burden on growers by removing surplus citrus from the market while providing nutritious food to people facing food insecurity. The timing is critical, as many citrus producers have also been affected by recent hurricanes, adding financial strain.

The Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) will release a pre-solicitation outlining the purchasing process. Vendor participation will be based on industry requests, market conditions, and food bank needs. Details for vendors interested in selling citrus can be found on the AMS website.

Through Section 32, the USDA routinely buys domestic agricultural products to support programs like The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP). These efforts play a key role in stabilizing markets and ensuring food reaches those who need it most.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.