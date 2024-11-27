USDA Invests $265 Million to Conserve 335,000 Acres of Forestlands

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service has announced a $265 million investment to conserve nearly 335,000 acres of ecologically and economically significant forestlands nationwide. This effort, funded by President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, is part of the Forest Legacy Program and aims to protect working forests that support rural economies and provide essential environmental benefits.

In 2024 alone, the Forest Service has committed nearly $420 million to conserve over 500,000 acres. Since 2021, the program has invested more than $758 million in 123 projects, conserving vital private forestlands. “These forests provide clean water, habitat, recreation, and jobs,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. Since 1990, the Forest Legacy Program has conserved 3.1 million acres, with one-sixth of those protected in the past year, demonstrating the impact of this historic investment. The Forest Legacy Program is also covered under President Biden’s Justice40 Initiative, which sets the goal that 40% of the overall benefits of certain federal investments flow to disadvantaged communities that are marginalized by underinvestment and overburdened by pollution.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.