USDA Makes Investment in Farm to School Grants

A record-breaking investment in getting farm fresh products to schools. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

The USDA is awarding a record-breaking $14.3 million in Farm to School Grants to help nearly two million children eat healthier while at school. The money will go to more than 150 projects in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack says the grants not only provide nutritious food to school kids, but also support farmers and producers in their local and regional communities. He calls it “a huge win for children, schools, farmers, producers, and communities.” Vilsack says, “When schools have access to fresh, local food options with homegrown flavor, they can serve delicious, healthy dishes that kids are excited to eat while also supporting the local economy.”

The grants continue USDA’s work to address both food and nutrition insecurity and ensure that not only are U.S. kids getting fed, but they’re getting fed well. More than 67,000 schools participate in Farm to School.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.