Heather Anfang Land o lakes_7382

Land O’Lakes is investing in its Tulare dairy facility to expand into the growing dairy protein market, creating new opportunities for California dairy producers and food manufacturers. A recent interview featured on AgNet News Hour highlighted the company’s plans to begin producing ultra-filtered milk ingredients at the Tulare plant as part of a multi-phase expansion project.

Heather Anfang, executive vice president and president of Dairy Foods for Land O’Lakes, said the investment represents an important step for the company as demand for dairy protein ingredients continues to increase.

“We are so excited to announce that we’re making an investment in our Tulare facility that will move us into the dairy proteins space,” Anfang said.

The project will be completed in phases, with the first phase focused on producing ultra-filtered milk that will be sold as an ingredient to food manufacturers for use in a variety of dairy products.

Tulare Dairy Facility Targets Growing Dairy Protein Market

According to Anfang, the first phase of the expansion will position Land O’Lakes to serve companies looking for high-quality dairy protein ingredients.

“It’s going to come in a few phases, but this first phase that we just announced is going to get us into ultra-filtered milk as an ingredient,” she said. “So we’ll be selling that to other companies as they’re using it as part of their product formulation.”

Ultra-filtered milk is commonly used in products that require higher protein concentrations, making it a growing segment within the dairy industry.

Tulare Dairy Facility Creates Growth Opportunities

Anfang said the investment is expected to benefit dairy farmers throughout the region by creating additional demand in an expanding market.

“And that’s going to be a terrific growth opportunity for our farmers in the area in a space that’s really growing,” she said.

Rather than constructing a new facility, Land O’Lakes plans to complete the expansion using the existing site and infrastructure at its Tulare location. The company expects the first phase of the project to be completed by the first quarter of next year.

The investment reflects continued confidence in California’s dairy industry and the increasing demand for value-added dairy ingredients as manufacturers develop new, protein-focused products for consumers.

Hear more from Heather Anfang about Land O’Lakes’ investment in its Tulare dairy facility by listening to the full interview below.