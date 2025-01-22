President Donald Trump has announced a slate of undersecretary nominees for the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Via social media, Trump announced that he will nominate Richard Fordyce as Agriculture undersecretary for farm production and conservation; Dudley Hoskins as undersecretary for marketing and regulatory programs; Luke Lindberg as undersecretary for trade and foreign agricultural affairs; and Michael Boren as undersecretary for natural resources and environment.

Fordyce is a fourth-generation soy, corn, and beef cattle farmer, who served as the administrator of the Farm Service Agency (FSA) during Trump’s first term, and was formerly Missouri’s director of Agriculture.

During Trump’s first term Lindberg served as chief of staff and chief strategy officer at the Export-Import Bank. He is currently the President & CEO of South Dakota Trade.

Boren is a businessman, who has founded six companies, including Clearwater Analytics.

Hoskins currently serves as counsel on the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry, and previously spent four years at USDA during Trump’s first term as the chief of staff for Marketing and Regulatory Programs, and senior advisor to the secretary.

From the National Association of Farm Broadcasting

Trump Names USDA Undersecretary Nominees