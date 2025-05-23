Tree Nut Industry Preparing for an Important Event

The tree nut industry is preparing for an important event on the agricultural calendar—the 2025 Western Tree Nut Association annual meeting. Scheduled to take place in Monterey, California, this gathering will bring together industry experts, growers, and stakeholders to discuss pressing issues, market trends, and future opportunities. Registration is now open, and the event promises valuable networking and insights for those involved in the tree nut sector.

As California farmers navigate ongoing environmental and economic challenges, innovative programs and industry events play a crucial role in shaping the future of agriculture across the region. While wildfire recovery remains a priority for many, initiatives like the Oceanside pole program and industry conferences highlight resilience and forward-thinking strategies that define California’s agricultural landscape.