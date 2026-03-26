A Humble Beginning in 1938

American agriculture has always depended on innovation—not just in the field, but in how farmers access the tools they need. In 1938, Charles E. Schmidt recognized a major gap and launched a mail-order tractor parts business in Minot, North Dakota.

At the time, many farmers faced long travel distances to find replacement parts. Schmidt’s mail-order model provided a practical solution, allowing farmers to keep their equipment running without leaving their operations for extended periods. It was a simple idea, but one that met a critical need during a pivotal era in U.S. agriculture.

From Mail-Order to Storefront

The demand for tractor parts quickly grew, and by 1939, the company opened its first retail store. This move marked an important evolution—bringing products closer to customers while still maintaining the convenience of mail-order service.

The combination of accessibility and reliability helped the business build trust among farmers and rural communities. It also set the stage for long-term growth beyond its original catalog model.

The Birth of Tractor Supply Company

Over time, the company expanded its offerings and identity, becoming what we now know as Tractor Supply Company. What began as a niche tractor parts supplier evolved into a broader agricultural and rural lifestyle retailer.

This transformation mirrored the changing needs of American agriculture, where farmers required not just parts, but a full range of supplies—from tools and equipment to livestock essentials and home goods.

A Defining Moment in 1959

A major milestone came in January 1959, when Tractor Supply Company became publicly traded on the over-the-counter market. That same year, the company reached $10 million in sales—an impressive achievement that reflected both strong demand and effective business strategy.

Going public provided the company with new opportunities for expansion, helping solidify its role as a key supplier to rural America.

A Lasting Impact on Rural America

The early success of Tractor Supply Company highlights the importance of meeting farmers where they are—both geographically and economically. By solving a real-world problem in 1938, Charles E. Schmidt built a business that would grow alongside American agriculture itself.

From a small mail-order operation in North Dakota to a nationally recognized retail chain, Tractor Supply Company’s story is a powerful example of how innovation and service can shape an industry.

From Mail-Order Roots to Rural Retail Giant: Tractor Supply’s Rise