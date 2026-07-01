The Water It Takes To Grow Your Food

In this episode of Voices of the Valley, Western Growers‘ Taylor Lauson sits down with Michelle Paul, Executive Director of the California Farm Water Coalition, to break down one of the most important and misunderstood topics in agriculture: water.

From where California’s water comes from and how it reaches farms to the technologies helping growers use it more efficiently, Michelle explains the complex systems that keep fresh food on our tables. Together, they discuss common misconceptions about agricultural water use, the challenges of managing water in the West and why reliable water infrastructure is essential to the future of farming and our food supply.

As Michelle reminds listeners throughout the episode, “Food grows where water flows.”