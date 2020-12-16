The California Kitchen: White Peach Vinaigrette

Jim Rogers California Kitchen

White Peach Vinaigrette

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare White Peach Vinaigrette with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

  • 1.5 C Peach Nectar
  • 1 C Vegetable Oil
  • 1 C Sugar
  • 3/4 C Xanthan Gum

Listen to Albert prepare White Peach Vinaigrette below.

The Untamed Chef

