The California Kitchen: Potato Aligot

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Potato Aligot with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

  • 1 C Heavy Cream
  • 1/2 C Roasted Potatoes
  • 4 OZ English White Cheddar
  • 4 OZ Creamy Brie
  • 1 T Dry Chive
  • 1 T Crispy Garlic
  • Season TT Salt + Pepper

Listen to Albert prepare Potato Aligot below.

