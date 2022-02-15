Potato Aligot

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Potato Aligot with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

1 C Heavy Cream

1/2 C Roasted Potatoes

4 OZ English White Cheddar

4 OZ Creamy Brie

1 T Dry Chive

1 T Crispy Garlic

Season TT Salt + Pepper

Listen to Albert prepare Potato Aligot below.

The California Kitchen: Potato Aligot

