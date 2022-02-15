The California Kitchen: Potato Aligot

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Potato Aligot with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.
Here is what you will need…
- 1 C Heavy Cream
- 1/2 C Roasted Potatoes
- 4 OZ English White Cheddar
- 4 OZ Creamy Brie
- 1 T Dry Chive
- 1 T Crispy Garlic
- Season TT Salt + Pepper
Listen to Albert prepare Potato Aligot below.
