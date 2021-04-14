The California Kitchen: Pinapple Panna Cotta

Pinapple Panna Cotta

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Pinapple Panna Cotta with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

  • 2 C Pineapple Juice
  • 1 C Heavy Cream
  • 8 T Sugar
  • 1 Sheet of Bloomed Gelatin

Listen to Albert prepare Pinapple Panna Cotta below.

The Untamed Chef

