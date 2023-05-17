In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Perfect Sweet Potato Hash with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Perfect Sweet Potato Hash

Here is what you will need…

1 T Whole Butter

TT S+P

12 OZ Yellow and Orange Sweet Potato Par Cooked

8 OZ 1/4 Brussels

4 OZ Sliced Purple Onion

1 T Vegetable Oil

Listen to Albert prepare Perfect Sweet Potato Hash below.

The California Kitchen: Perfect Sweet Potato Hash

For this and many more of these recipes visit: www.ajhtheuntamedchef.com

Watch Albert’s Cooking Show: www.foodytv.com or stream it on Roku, Amazon Fire, Google TV, and Apple TV

Follow Albert on: Facebook, LinkedIn: Albert J. Hernandez the Untamed Chef

IG: untamedchef777