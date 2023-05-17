The California Kitchen: Perfect Sweet Potato Hash

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Perfect Sweet Potato Hash with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.
Here is what you will need…
- 1 T Whole Butter
- TT S+P
- 12 OZ Yellow and Orange Sweet Potato Par Cooked
- 8 OZ 1/4 Brussels
- 4 OZ Sliced Purple Onion
- 1 T Vegetable Oil
Listen to Albert prepare Perfect Sweet Potato Hash below.
