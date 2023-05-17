The California Kitchen: Perfect Sweet Potato Hash

Jim Rogers California Kitchen

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Perfect Sweet Potato Hash with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Hash
Perfect Sweet Potato Hash

Here is what you will need…

  • 1 T Whole Butter
  • TT S+P
  • 12 OZ Yellow and Orange Sweet Potato Par Cooked
  • 8 OZ 1/4 Brussels
  • 4 OZ Sliced Purple Onion
  • 1 T Vegetable Oil

Listen to Albert prepare Perfect Sweet Potato Hash below.

The California Kitchen: Perfect Sweet Potato Hash
California Kitchen

For this and many more of these recipes visit: www.ajhtheuntamedchef.com

Watch Albert’s Cooking Show: www.foodytv.com or stream it on Roku, Amazon Fire, Google TV, and Apple TV

Follow Albert on: Facebook, LinkedIn: Albert J. Hernandez the Untamed Chef

IG: untamedchef777