The California Kitchen: New Year’s Birria Chivo (Goat)

Jim Rogers California Kitchen

New Year’s Birria Chivo (Goat)

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare New Year’s Birria Chivo (Goat) with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

  • 5 Lbs of Goat Leg
  • 1 Qt of Vegetable Stock
  • 3 T Cajun Spice
  • 4T Dry Chive
  • 2 T Granulated Garlic

Listen to Albert prepare New Year’s Birria Chivo (Goat) below.

The California Kitchen: New Year’s Birria Chivo (Goat)
The Untamed Chef

For this and many more of these recipes visit: www.ajhtheuntamedchef.com

Watch Albert’s Cooking Show: www.foodytv.com or stream it on Roku, Amazon Fire, Google TV, and Apple TV

Follow Albert on: Facebook, LinkedIn: Albert J. Hernandez the Untamed Chef

IG: untamedchef777