New Year’s Birria Chivo (Goat)

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare New Year’s Birria Chivo (Goat) with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

5 Lbs of Goat Leg

1 Qt of Vegetable Stock

3 T Cajun Spice

4T Dry Chive

2 T Granulated Garlic

Listen to Albert prepare New Year’s Birria Chivo (Goat) below.

The California Kitchen: New Year’s Birria Chivo (Goat)

For this and many more of these recipes visit: www.ajhtheuntamedchef.com

Watch Albert’s Cooking Show: www.foodytv.com or stream it on Roku, Amazon Fire, Google TV, and Apple TV

Follow Albert on: Facebook, LinkedIn: Albert J. Hernandez the Untamed Chef

IG: untamedchef777