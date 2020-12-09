Christmas Apple Crumble

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Christmas Apple Crumble with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

2 C Flour

1 C Brown Sugar

1/2 C Sugar

3.5 T of Shortening

Listen to Albert prepare Christmas Apple Crumble below.

The California Kitchen: Christmas Apple Crumble

For this and many more of these recipes visit: www.ajhtheuntamedchef.com

Watch Albert’s Cooking Show: www.foodytv.com or stream it on Roku, Amazon Fire, Google TV, and Apple TV

Follow Albert on: Facebook, LinkedIn: Albert J. Hernandez the Untamed Chef

IG: untamedchef777