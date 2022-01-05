Canales de Bordeaux 2022

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Canales de Bordeaux 2022 with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

750 G Milk

70 G Butter

375 G Sugar

225 G Flour

100 G Egg Yolk

75 G Dark Rum

4 G Salt

Listen to Albert prepare Canales de Bordeaux 2022 below.

The California Kitchen: Canales de Bordeaux 2022

For this and many more of these recipes visit: www.ajhtheuntamedchef.com

Watch Albert’s Cooking Show: www.foodytv.com or stream it on Roku, Amazon Fire, Google TV, and Apple TV

Follow Albert on: Facebook, LinkedIn: Albert J. Hernandez the Untamed Chef

IG: untamedchef777