The California Kitchen: Canales de Bordeaux 2022

Jim Rogers California Kitchen

Canales de Bordeaux 2022

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Canales de Bordeaux 2022 with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.

Here is what you will need…

  • 750 G Milk
  • 70 G Butter
  • 375 G Sugar
  • 225 G Flour
  • 100 G Egg Yolk
  • 75 G Dark Rum
  • 4 G Salt

Listen to Albert prepare Canales de Bordeaux 2022 below.

The Untamed Chef

For this and many more of these recipes visit: www.ajhtheuntamedchef.com

Watch Albert’s Cooking Show: www.foodytv.com or stream it on Roku, Amazon Fire, Google TV, and Apple TV

Follow Albert on: Facebook, LinkedIn: Albert J. Hernandez the Untamed Chef

IG: untamedchef777