The California Kitchen: Canales de Bordeaux 2022

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Canales de Bordeaux 2022 with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.
Here is what you will need…
- 750 G Milk
- 70 G Butter
- 375 G Sugar
- 225 G Flour
- 100 G Egg Yolk
- 75 G Dark Rum
- 4 G Salt
Listen to Albert prepare Canales de Bordeaux 2022 below.
