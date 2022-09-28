The California Kitchen: Bone Marrow Untamed

In today’s California Kitchen, learn how to prepare Bone Marrow Untamed with The Untamed Chef, Albert J Hernandez.
Here is what you will need…
- 8 Veal or Beef Bones Cut in Half
- TT S+P
- 8 Sprigs of Thyme
- 1 Lemon
Listen to Albert prepare Bone Marrow Untamed below.
For this and many more of these recipes visit: www.ajhtheuntamedchef.com
Watch Albert’s Cooking Show: www.foodytv.com or stream it on Roku, Amazon Fire, Google TV, and Apple TV
Follow Albert on: Facebook, LinkedIn: Albert J. Hernandez the Untamed Chef
IG: untamedchef777