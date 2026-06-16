Texas Battles the Return of the New World Screwworm: Texas Farm Bureau’s Gary Joiner Shares the Latest with the Ag Meter Nick Papagni

Gary with a Texas Longhorn

The return of the New World Screwworm to Texas has become one of the biggest agricultural stories of 2026, raising concerns among livestock producers, pet owners, and consumers across the country. To separate fact from fiction, “the Ag Meter” Nick Papagni sat down with Gary Joiner, Director of Communications for the Texas Farm Bureau, for an in-depth discussion about what is happening on the ground, how officials are responding, and what the public needs to know.

The interview provided valuable insight into the current state of the outbreak, the coordinated response from state and federal agencies, and why consumers should remain confident in the safety of America’s food supply.

Screwworm Returns to Texas After Decades

According to Joiner, Texas is experiencing confirmed cases of New World Screwworm for the first time in approximately 50 to 60 years. While the pest was successfully eradicated decades ago, recent detections have prompted an aggressive response from agricultural and animal health officials.

Despite the concern, Joiner stressed that Texas has defeated the screwworm before and is better prepared today than ever before.

“The word of the day is surveillance, reporting, and quick intervention,” Joiner explained.

With improved technology, enhanced monitoring systems, better communication networks, and increased awareness among ranchers and pet owners, Texas officials believe they have the tools necessary to prevent the pest from becoming the widespread problem it once was.

Dr. Thomas (TR) Lansford of Texas Animal Health Commission

Federal Government Commits Massive Resources

Joiner praised the leadership of U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins and the response from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

According to Joiner, more than $1 billion has been invested in screwworm preparedness and response efforts. Federal staffing dedicated specifically to New World Screwworm prevention has increased dramatically, growing from approximately 17 personnel to nearly 120 specialists focused on surveillance, response, and containment.

Texas agencies, including animal health officials and wildlife management authorities, are working closely with USDA personnel using a coordinated response plan developed over the last several years.

“It’s a playbook,” Joiner said. “Everyone is on the same page.”

Photo is sterile fly ground dispersal unit that was positioned in area of first confirmed New World screwworm infestation in Zavala County, Texas.

Border Restrictions and Livestock Impacts

One of the most significant actions taken has been the suspension of live animal imports from Mexico.

Currently, no live cattle or livestock are being imported into Texas from Mexico. While this measure helps reduce the risk of additional screwworm introductions, it has created challenges for segments of the cattle industry that rely on Mexican cattle during portions of the year.

Joiner acknowledged that some cattle feeders are experiencing short-term disruptions but emphasized that the restrictions are necessary to protect the broader livestock industry.

When infestations are detected, officials establish focused surveillance zones of approximately 20 miles around affected areas. Livestock producers within these areas can continue operating, but additional inspections and protocols are required to help contain the pest.

Beef Prices Are Not Being Driven by Screwworm

Consumers have noticed beef prices remain high at grocery stores, but Joiner made it clear that the screwworm outbreak is not the reason.

Instead, prices are being driven by supply and demand. The United States cattle inventory is currently at a 75-year low, creating tighter supplies while consumer demand for beef remains strong.

The temporary suspension of Mexican cattle imports has added additional pressure to supplies, but Joiner emphasized that high beef prices were already occurring before the current screwworm detections.

Cooperation with Mexico

Joiner said U.S. agricultural officials have received cooperation from their Mexican counterparts as efforts continue to track and contain the pest.

While some information may not have been shared as transparently during the early stages of the outbreak, cooperation has improved significantly as the threat approached the U.S. border.

Screwworm flies themselves do not travel long distances naturally. Instead, infestations often spread through the movement of livestock, wildlife migration, and animal transportation by humans.

Treatment Options and Veterinary Guidance

Many producers and pet owners have asked whether Ivermectin can help combat screwworm infestations.

Joiner confirmed that emergency-approved products are available for both treatment and prevention. However, he strongly encouraged livestock owners and pet owners to work closely with veterinarians to determine the best treatment plans.

While Ivermectin can be effective in certain situations, proper application is critical. Officials also want to avoid overuse that could potentially create resistance issues in the future.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized and conditionally approved drugs available for New World screwworm infestation and prevention. Farmers and ranchers are advised to contact their veterinarian to receive direction on the appropriate product for their animals.

FDA-Authorized & Conditionally Approved Animal Drugs for New World Screwworm

Current Confirmed Cases

At the time of the interview, there were nine confirmed cases of New World Screwworm in the United States:

Eight cases in Texas

One case in New Mexico

Affected animals included:

One canine

Young calves

One goat

Some calf cases involved infestations around the umbilical area of newborn animals, which can be especially vulnerable.

Joiner reported that affected animals were being treated and were recovering.

One of the primary response tools remains the release of sterile New World Screwworm flies. These sterile flies mate with wild female flies, preventing reproduction and helping reduce local populations in a highly targeted and effective manner.

Important Public Message: Beef Is Safe

One of the most important points Joiner emphasized throughout the interview was that New World Screwworm is NOT a food safety issue.

Consumers can continue enjoying beef and other agricultural products without concern.

“This is an animal health issue, not a food safety issue,” Joiner explained.

There is no evidence that the outbreak affects the safety or quality of meat products available to consumers.

Technology and Artificial Intelligence Aid Response

Modern technology is playing a major role in the response effort.

Joiner revealed that officials are utilizing artificial intelligence and advanced predictive models to track fly movements, identify potential risk areas, and determine where future infestations may occur.

Combined with trapping programs, surveillance networks, and rapid response teams, these technologies are helping officials stay ahead of the pest’s spread.

Texas Farm Bureau Resources

Joiner encouraged producers, pet owners, and concerned citizens to stay informed through trusted sources.

For the latest information, visit:

Texas Farm Bureau https://texasfarmbureau.org/

USDA National Screwworm Information Portal https://www.aphis.usda.gov/animals/animal-health/livestock-and-poultry-disease/stop-screwworm

These websites provide current updates, maps, surveillance information, treatment guidance, and educational resources.

Texas Barbecue and a Lighter Moment

The interview concluded on a lighter note as Papagni discussed an upcoming trip to Texas to visit family and sample authentic Texas barbecue.

Joiner joked that he would happily help guide him to some of the state’s best brisket destinations.

Texas is home to one of the nation’s most competitive barbecue cultures, with annual rankings of the Top 100 Barbecue Restaurants in Texas generating intense interest among pitmasters and barbecue fans alike.

Listen to the Full Interview

This article only scratches the surface of the detailed discussion between Ag Meter host Nick Papagni and Texas Farm Bureau Communications Director Gary Joiner.

To hear the complete conversation, including additional details on surveillance efforts, treatment options, federal response measures, and what livestock owners should watch for, be sure to listen to the full Ag Meter interview.

As the New World Screwworm situation continues to evolve, staying informed through trusted agricultural sources will be critical for producers, animal owners, and consumers alike.

Texas Battles the Return of the New World Screwworm: Texas Farm Bureau’s Gary Joiner Shares the Latest with the Ag Meter Nick Papagni