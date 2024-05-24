Summer Food Safety

Staying food safe this summer. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Young people having barbecue party on sunny summer day outdoors.

By serezniy/DepositPhotos image

As the weather heats up, so does the number of meals that will be served outside. Whether it’s a pool party or a hiking trip, food should be served safely to avoid foodborne illness. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service is offering food safety tips to keep you safe from foodborne illness.

Number one: wash your hands. The first step to serving summer foods safely is to start with clean hands. If no running water is available, use hand sanitizer or moist towelettes that contain at least 60 percent alcohol.

Number two: pack your perishables properly. For cold foods, always use cold sources in coolers or insulated containers to keep food at a safe cold temperature below 40 F. For hot foods, keep them over 140 F by placing them on the grill, in heated chafing dishes, slow cooker, or warming trays. And don’t keep any perishables out for more than two hours.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.