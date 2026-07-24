California agriculture took center stage during a recent episode of the AgNet News Hour, as gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton shared his vision for the state’s farming industry, outlining proposals focused on water policy, regulatory reform and economic competitiveness. Throughout the interview, Hilton argued that California’s agricultural sector deserves greater support from state government and said restoring the industry’s long-term viability would be a top priority if elected.

Hilton described agriculture as one of California’s signature industries, comparing its economic importance to the state’s technology and entertainment sectors. He said farmers and agricultural businesses have faced increasing pressure from regulations, rising energy costs, labor challenges and water restrictions.

“I want to see this amazing industry thrive and flourish and grow,” Hilton said, adding that California should view agriculture as an opportunity rather than a problem.

A central theme of the discussion was water. Hilton argued that improving water storage infrastructure and providing more reliable water supplies would be essential to maintaining California’s agricultural productivity. He also criticized policies that he believes have reduced available water for farming while increasing costs for producers.

The conversation also focused on the broader economic environment facing California farms. Hilton pointed to high energy prices, transportation infrastructure and the state’s regulatory climate as issues he believes affect agriculture’s ability to compete with other states and countries. He said his campaign is centered on making California a more affordable place to live and do business while encouraging investment in industries such as agriculture and energy.

During the interview, Hilton also highlighted the role of family farms, noting that many operations have been passed down through multiple generations. He expressed concern that rising costs and operating challenges are making it increasingly difficult for those farms to remain in business.

“It’s heartbreaking,” Hilton said, referring to conversations with multigenerational farming families who are struggling to continue their operations.

Host Nick Papagni and co-host Josh McGill discussed California’s broader business climate, saying issues such as water availability, regulatory burdens and affordability remain major concerns for many agricultural producers. They also encouraged listeners to stay engaged in the political process ahead of the 2026 gubernatorial election.

As the campaign continues, Hilton said he plans to spend significant time meeting with farmers and agricultural businesses across the state. He pledged that, if elected, California’s farming community would have a stronger voice in Sacramento and that agriculture would become a greater priority in state policy discussions.

Listen to the full interview below or on your favorite podcast app.

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