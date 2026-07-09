The new SPUR program is designed to strengthen America’s meat processing capacity by supporting small and medium-sized processors that play a critical role in the nation’s beef supply chain. A recent report highlighted USDA’s new Strengthening Processing for U.S. Ranchers (SPUR) program and its goal of helping independent processors remain competitive as the U.S. cattle herd expands.

Richard Fordyce, USDA Undersecretary for Farm Production and Conservation, said the initiative addresses a long-standing challenge for the livestock industry: ensuring smaller processing facilities have the resources they need to remain viable while beef production grows.

“How can we ensure that these small to medium-sized processors stay in business while we’re simultaneously building up the cattle numbers, the cattle herd in this country?” Fordyce said.

USDA officials say the SPUR program is intended to improve processing capacity while creating additional marketing opportunities for cattle producers.

SPUR Program Supports Independent Processors

Fordyce noted that the U.S. beef processing industry remains highly concentrated among a handful of large companies.

“Four big processors process 85 percent of beef while the small and medium processors process the rest,” he said.

That imbalance has fueled interest in expanding regional and independent processing capacity, giving producers more options for marketing livestock and improving resiliency throughout the beef supply chain.

Supporters say strengthening smaller processors can also benefit rural communities by supporting local businesses and increasing competition within the industry.

SPUR Program Provides Up to $500 Million

The SPUR program will make up to $500 million available in payments to eligible entities, helping processors invest in their operations and expand capacity.

While USDA has not yet released all implementation details, officials say the funding is intended to help independent processors remain financially sustainable while serving ranchers across the country.

As cattle producers continue rebuilding the national herd, additional processing capacity will be an important part of ensuring cattle can move efficiently through the supply chain.

Industry leaders have consistently emphasized that maintaining a healthy mix of large, regional and local processors helps create a more resilient beef industry while providing producers with greater flexibility and market access.

Hear more from Richard Fordyce about the SPUR program and how it could strengthen processing opportunities for U.S. ranchers by listening to the interview below.