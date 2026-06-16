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Support for specialty crop producers was a key topic during a recent discussion between California Senator Adam Schiff and Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins. The conversation focused on the challenges facing specialty crop growers and the steps USDA is taking to address market disruptions, disaster recovery needs and emerging pest pressures.

Schiff, who recently became the first California senator to serve on the Senate Agriculture Committee in more than 30 years, urged USDA to strengthen support for producers who grow fruits, vegetables, nuts and other specialty crops. The discussion comes as growers continue navigating economic uncertainty, weather-related challenges and increasing threats from invasive pests and diseases.

According to Rollins, USDA has already taken several actions designed to provide relief and improve support for growers across the country.

Specialty Crop Growers Receive Expanded USDA Support

Rollins said USDA has more than doubled the amount of market relief funding available to agricultural producers. The department has also extended deadlines for disaster assistance programs, providing additional flexibility for growers seeking aid following weather-related losses and other challenges.

The secretary noted that USDA is also working to secure resources for California grape growers dealing with the glassy-winged sharpshooter, an invasive pest that poses a significant threat to vineyards. The insect is known for spreading Pierce’s disease, a serious vine disease that can reduce productivity and cause long-term economic losses.

The effort reflects USDA’s broader focus on helping specialty crop producers respond to both immediate threats and long-term production challenges.

Specialty Crop Growers Remain a Focus During Farm Bill Discussions

Beyond current USDA programs, Schiff has also introduced six bills aimed at expanding support and market opportunities for specialty crop agriculture.

The proposed legislation seeks to improve market access, strengthen producer resources and ensure specialty crop growers have a stronger voice as lawmakers continue work on a new farm bill.

Specialty crop groups have long advocated for greater recognition within federal agricultural policy, noting that fruits, vegetables, tree nuts and other specialty crops contribute significantly to the nation’s agricultural economy while facing unique production and marketing challenges.

As farm bill negotiations continue in Washington, growers and industry organizations will be closely watching efforts to expand funding, improve risk management tools and address issues affecting specialty crop production.

For California producers in particular, increased attention from congressional leaders could help bring additional resources to address challenges ranging from pest management to market development and disaster recovery.

Hear more about Senator Adam Schiff’s efforts to support specialty crop growers and USDA’s response by listening to the report below.