While more innovative digital tools continue to become available for farmers and ranchers, adoption of new technologies is still a slow process. Some of the discussions at the recent Salinas Valley Virtual AgTech Summit centered on new technologies and bridging the gap between and ag and tech sectors. During one of the panel discussions, VP of Product and Sustainability for Deveron, Liron Brish said there is still work to be done to help farmers maximize the value of the tools available to them.

“When we surveyed around 200 to 250 agronomists, we found that 60 percent or so were still using pen and paper,” Brish explained to AgNet West. “The folks who are closest to the health and the progress of our crops, their insights, their observations aren’t being recorded in a way that we can utilize and leverage down the decision-making value chain. That’s a huge issue and we need to figure out the right way to drive that analog to digital transformation.”

Listen to the radio report below.

Slow Process for Moving Ag Professionals into the Digital Space

