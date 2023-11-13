Sites Reservoir Project Certified for ‘Cutting Red Tape’

The Sites Reservoir Project has been certified by Governor Gavin Newsom as being an eligible project under Senate Bill 149. Signed by Governor Newsom earlier in the year, the legislation seeks to avoid costly and time-consuming litigation delays related to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA). If ultimately approved, the project would establish an additional 1.5 million acre-feet of water storage capacity. Qualifying the Sites Reservoir Project under SB 149 means that CEQA challenges will need to be decided within 270 days, if feasible.

“We’re cutting red tape to build more faster,” Newsom said in a press release. “These are projects that will address our state’s biggest challenges faster, and the Sites Reservoir is fully representative of that goal.”

Sites would be the first project to receive certification under the legislative package aimed at streamlining critical infrastructure. Supporters such as the Agricultural Council of California appreciated the announcement, noting the value that streamlining infrastructure will have on ensuring water resiliency. “Sites Reservoir has gone through a rigorous environmental review process and the project we are considering today will help the state meet key climate change goals and create a more resilient water supply for Californians and the environment,” said Fritz Durst, chairman of the Sites Project Authority.

The Sites Reservoir Project has thus far received $46.75 million in early funding from the state. Sites is eligible for a total of $875.4 million of Proposition 1 funding. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation and Sites Project Authority recently finalized the Environmental Impact Review and Environmental Impact Statement for the project. The report includes updates to the earlier impact statements along with responses to comments received during the review period. Officials have noted that the final environmental document will be considered for certification at the November 17 Board Meeting.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West