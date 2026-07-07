Cows grazing at the green meadow.

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The newly released Senate Farm Bill framework is receiving a positive response from the cattle industry, though producers say additional work remains before the legislation addresses several of their top priorities. A recent report highlighted reaction from the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA), which praised several provisions included in the draft while calling for more action on key animal agriculture issues.

Ethan Lane, NCBA’s senior vice president of government affairs, said Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman John Boozman’s framework includes several policy measures that would benefit cattle producers and the broader agricultural community.

“A lot of provisions in there that are beneficial to folks throughout agriculture, certainly to the cattle industry,” Lane said.

Among the provisions welcomed by NCBA is the inclusion of the DIRECT Act, legislation the organization has supported for several years.

Senate Farm Bill Framework Includes DIRECT Act

Lane said the DIRECT Act would expand marketing opportunities for small, state-inspected meat processing facilities by allowing them to sell products across state lines through e-commerce.

“We were glad to see the inclusion of the DIRECT Act, a piece of legislation we’ve been working on for years now, trying to increase marketing opportunities for small state inspected packing facilities to be able to market their product across state lines through e-commerce,” he said.

Lane added that the framework contains “a lot of good, solid policy provisions” that could strengthen opportunities for producers while supporting rural economies and local meat processing.

Senate Farm Bill Framework Leaves Key Issues Unresolved

Despite the positive provisions, Lane said the initial draft does not address several issues NCBA considers critical for animal agriculture.

“What this bill didn’t do was take on any of the big pivotal issues that we know are front and center right now, particularly in animal agriculture,” he said.

Lane specifically pointed to the Save Our Bacon Act, legislation supported by NCBA that seeks to address challenges associated with California’s Proposition 12.

He also expressed concern over increased advocacy campaigns surrounding animal agriculture as the farm bill debate continues.

“We’re going to continue to see that kind of intense high-dollar pressure on the members of the Senate Agriculture Committee as we go through this process,” Lane said. “This is the most elevated animal rights activity we’ve seen in a very, very long time.”

Even so, Lane said the livestock industry remains united in its efforts to advance policies it believes will benefit cattle producers as Congress continues working through the farm bill process.

Hear more from Ethan Lane about the Senate Farm Bill framework and its potential impact on the cattle industry by listening to the interview below.