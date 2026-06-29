The release of a long-awaited Senate Farm Bill draft marks another step toward updating the nation’s agricultural policy. A recent report highlighted key provisions included in the nearly 900-page discussion draft released by Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman John Boozman and the priorities it addresses for farmers and ranchers.

Brian Glenn, Director of Government Affairs for the American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF), said the proposal includes several important policy improvements designed to strengthen agriculture and expand resources available to producers.

Among the highlights are increased loan limits and additional financing options aimed at improving producers’ access to capital.

“Increased loan limits and enhanced financing options for farmers and ranchers, which certainly is important,” Glenn said.

The draft also includes significant investments in specialty crop programs and updates to conservation initiatives that many producers rely on.

Senate Farm Bill Draft Includes Key Policy Updates

According to Glenn, the legislation would provide specialty crop growers with access to a broader range of federal tools and resources while streamlining existing conservation programs.

“Additionally, significant investments in specialty crops across several titles to help ensure specialty crop growers have access to a wider range of tools,” Glenn said. “The bill enhances and streamlines conservation programs that farmers rely on.”

Agricultural organizations have long advocated for stronger support for specialty crops, conservation and access to affordable financing, making these provisions a notable part of the discussion draft.

The proposal is expected to serve as the starting point for continued negotiations as lawmakers work toward a comprehensive farm bill.

Senate Farm Bill Draft Still Missing Priorities

While AFBF welcomed many aspects of the proposal, Glenn noted that several important priorities remain absent from the current draft.

Among the organization’s concerns are the lack of economic assistance to help producers manage historic inflation, language protecting interstate commerce from a patchwork of state regulations and approval of year-round sales of E15 blended fuel.

Glenn said the legislative process is far from complete.

The next phase will include public feedback, debate within the Senate Agriculture Committee and a formal committee markup. Chairman Boozman has indicated he hopes that markup can take place before the Senate’s August recess.

As negotiations continue, agricultural organizations will be closely monitoring changes to the legislation while advocating for additional provisions they believe are critical to the future of U.S. agriculture.

Hear more about the Senate Farm Bill draft and the key provisions affecting farmers and ranchers by listening to the report below.