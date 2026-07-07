Finding enough reliable workers remains one of the biggest challenges facing American agriculture, and lawmakers are once again looking for solutions. A recent report highlighted the introduction of the Securing Agriculture’s Workforce Act, legislation designed to help farmers and ranchers address ongoing labor shortages by expanding access to a year-round agricultural workforce.

House Agriculture Committee Chairman G.T. Thompson recently introduced the bill, which has received support from the American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF). According to AFBF President Zippy Duvall, labor continues to be the issue he hears about most often from producers across the country.

“I hear farmers talk about, ‘I can’t find enough people to help me,’ and that is a problem,” Duvall said. “It’s the biggest limiting factor that we have in American agriculture.”

Farm organizations have long argued that workforce shortages affect nearly every sector of agriculture, from fruit and vegetable production to livestock operations.

Securing Agriculture’s Workforce Act Expands Labor Options

A key provision of the Securing Agriculture’s Workforce Act focuses on expanding access to year-round agricultural employees.

Current H-2A guest worker visas are primarily intended for seasonal agricultural work, leaving many producers without an effective option for year-round labor needs.

“The H-2A program that currently exists is a seasonal guest worker program in certain parts of this country,” Duvall said.

He noted that many farming operations require employees throughout the year, not just during harvest.

“It doesn’t make a difference what you’re doing, whether that is harvesting a crop or pruning and preparing them for the next crop—the biggest issue is having year-round workers,” Duvall said.

Securing Agriculture’s Workforce Act Addresses Producer Concerns

Supporters of the legislation believe modernizing the nation’s agricultural labor system would help improve workforce stability while ensuring producers have access to employees when they need them most.

Reliable labor has become increasingly important as farms continue facing rising production costs, labor shortages, and growing demand for domestic food production.

While the bill must still move through the legislative process, agricultural organizations view it as an important step toward creating a workforce system that better reflects the needs of today’s producers.

Hear more about the Securing Agriculture’s Workforce Act and why farm leaders say it is needed by listening to the report below.