Science is a big part of modern agriculture, and we’re taking a look at some of the ways it’s put to use. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

This week we’re focusing on technology in agriculture. New innovations in genetic technologies, such as CRISPR/Cas systems and small interfering ribonucleic acid (RNA), are helping to expand our understanding and ability to modify, suppress, and detect organisms at the molecular level. These technologies are faster, cheaper, and more accurate than previous molecular tools, allowing scientists to target specific species, lineages, and genes.



APHIS scientists are exploring how CRISPR/Cas systems and other emerging genetic technologies may impact and help APHIS meet its mission by:

Developing genetically based solutions for population and disease control,

Creating new diagnostic and detection tools,

Conducting risk assessments and engaging with the public, other scientists, and conservationists to evaluate the suitability of such tools, and

Determining appropriate regulations and policies for the use of such tools both in the United States and abroad.

Coming up all this week, we’ll have examples of how these projects and technologies are put to use.Listen to Sabrina Halvorson’s This Land of Ours program here.

Science is an Important Part of Agriculture

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.