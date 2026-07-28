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Ryan Schohr has been appointed to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Farm, Ranch and Rural Communities Committee for the 2026–2027 term, giving California agriculture a voice in advising the agency on policies that affect farmers, ranchers and rural communities. A recent report highlighted Schohr’s appointment and the support it has received from California agricultural leaders.

Schohr is the managing partner of Schohr Ranch in Gridley, California, where he helps oversee a multigenerational farming and ranching operation that produces rice, walnuts, timber and commercial cattle. His diverse agricultural background is expected to bring practical, on-the-ground experience to the federal advisory committee.

The EPA’s Farm, Ranch and Rural Communities Committee provides recommendations to the agency on regulations, programs and policies that impact agricultural producers and rural America. Members offer insight on how environmental policies affect working farms and ranches while helping the EPA better understand the needs of rural communities.

Ryan Schohr Brings Broad Agricultural Experience

California Farm Bureau President Shannon Douglas praised Schohr’s appointment, noting his well-rounded experience across multiple sectors of agriculture.

According to Douglas, Schohr brings valuable expertise in agricultural production, environmental stewardship and the unique challenges facing rural communities. His experience managing a diversified operation provides firsthand knowledge of the issues producers encounter while balancing productivity with responsible resource management.

That combination of practical farming experience and environmental awareness is expected to strengthen the committee’s work as it advises the EPA on agricultural policy.

Ryan Schohr Earns Support from Agricultural Leaders

California Cattlemen’s Association President Rick Roberti also welcomed Schohr’s appointment, saying his background makes him well qualified to serve on the committee.

Roberti pointed to Schohr’s experience with crop protection, natural resource management and grazing practices as strengths that will benefit discussions on federal environmental policies affecting agriculture.

Industry leaders say appointments like Schohr’s are important because they ensure producers have a seat at the table when federal agencies consider regulations that impact farms, ranches and rural economies.

Hear more about Ryan Schohr’s appointment to the EPA’s Farm, Ranch and Rural Communities Committee by listening to the report below.