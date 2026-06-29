The second half of AgNet News Hour’s conversation with Roger Isom focused on what he believes are the biggest issues facing California agriculture: water infrastructure, regulatory reform, and the state’s upcoming governor’s race. The president and CEO of the Western Tree Nut Association and California Cotton Ginners and Growers Association outlined a lengthy list of legislative and regulatory issues that agricultural organizations are monitoring while encouraging Californians to become more engaged in the political process.

Isom said one of agriculture’s greatest opportunities is the renewed federal focus on California water infrastructure. He pointed to ongoing discussions surrounding projects such as raising Shasta Dam, expanding Sites Reservoir, increasing storage at San Luis Reservoir, improving water conveyance systems, and investing in groundwater recharge. He argued that California must capitalize on the current momentum to improve long-term water reliability for both agriculture and communities.

One initiative Isom highlighted is the San Joaquin Valley Water Blueprint’s Unified Water Plan, which seeks to bring together agricultural organizations, water districts, municipalities, and other stakeholders to identify comprehensive solutions for California’s future water needs. He described the effort as an important step toward developing a coordinated statewide strategy rather than relying on fragmented regional approaches.

Beyond water policy, Isom discussed several regulatory proposals currently affecting California agriculture. Those include legislation involving pesticide-treated seeds, restrictions on rodenticide use, workplace safety regulations involving farm gates and irrigation infrastructure, and continued implementation of California’s packaging regulations. He said many of these proposals create additional compliance costs while offering limited practical benefit for growers.

According to Isom, California producers continue operating under some of the nation’s most stringent environmental, labor, and workplace regulations while competing directly against growers from other states and countries that do not face similar requirements. He warned that those increasing costs make it more difficult for California agriculture to remain competitive over the long term.

The conversation also turned to California’s 2026 gubernatorial election. While discussing the importance of agricultural policy, Isom encouraged voters to become informed about candidates’ positions on water, regulations, and farming. He emphasized that participation in the election process is critical for the future of California agriculture and urged eligible voters to make their voices heard.

Isom said one of his long-term goals is to see California reduce the regulatory burden placed on agriculture.

“I’d love to see the day where organizations like ours aren’t needed simply to help growers navigate regulations,” Isom said, explaining that much of his organization’s work centers on helping members comply with California’s increasingly complex regulatory environment.

Throughout the interview, Isom stressed that California remains one of the world’s premier agricultural regions because of its climate, soils, and production expertise. He argued that maintaining a strong agricultural sector will require continued investment in water infrastructure, practical regulations, and policies that allow growers to remain competitive while continuing to produce safe, high-quality food and fiber.

Listen to the full interview below or on your favorite podcast app.

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