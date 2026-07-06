On today’s episode of the AgNet News Hour, filmmaker and third-generation oilfield worker Rickey Bird discussed his new documentary, Kern Oil, and argued that California’s energy policies are hurting local communities while increasing the state’s dependence on imported oil.

Bird, who has spent his career working in Kern County’s oil fields, said the documentary was inspired in part by the personal struggles his family experienced as California’s oil industry declined. He explained that after decades of working in the industry, his father was unable to find work before his death in 2022, motivating Bird to tell the story of the people and communities affected by changing state energy policies.

According to Bird, many Californians don’t realize the state continues to consume roughly 1.8 million barrels of oil each day, despite producing far less oil than it once did. Instead, California imports much of its petroleum from overseas, a practice Bird argues creates additional environmental impacts while exporting jobs and tax revenue that could remain in the state.

“People think we’ve moved away from oil,” Bird said during the interview. “The reality is we’re still using it every day—we’re just getting more of it from somewhere else.”

The discussion also focused on Kern County, where the oil industry has long served as an economic backbone. Bird said permitting restrictions and increased regulation have forced many experienced workers to relocate to states like Texas and Louisiana, leaving behind communities that once depended on energy production for stable employment and local business activity.

Bird also challenged the perception that importing foreign oil provides environmental benefits. He argued California’s oil producers operate under some of the nation’s strictest environmental regulations and suggested that transporting oil across oceans can create additional emissions that are often overlooked in public discussions.

The documentary, Kern Oil, has already drawn large audiences at screenings in Bakersfield and Taft, where Bird said many attendees left with a greater understanding of how deeply petroleum products remain woven into everyday life—from transportation and plastics to countless consumer goods. He hopes the film encourages Californians to better understand the role domestic energy production plays in the state’s economy and infrastructure.

Looking ahead, Bird plans to continue expanding the film’s reach through additional screenings and online streaming platforms. He also hopes to bring the documentary to Sacramento, giving policymakers an opportunity to hear directly from workers and families whose livelihoods have been affected by California’s energy decisions.

For California agriculture, Bird noted that reliable and affordable energy remains closely tied to the cost of farming, transportation, manufacturing, and food production. He believes discussions about the state’s energy future should include the economic impacts on rural communities and the industries that depend on petroleum every day.

Listen to the full interview below or on your favorite podcast app.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…