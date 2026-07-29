The future of California’s ranching industry may depend as much on the next generation as it does on markets and weather. That was one of the central themes during a recent episode of the AgNet News Hour, where Rick Roberti, president of the California Cattlemen’s Association, discussed the challenges facing family ranches and why attracting young people back to agriculture is becoming increasingly difficult.

Roberti, whose family has ranched in Sierra Valley for six generations, said many of the issues facing producers today are similar to those that prompted the creation of the California Cattlemen’s Association more than a century ago. While markets and policies have evolved, he said the organization’s mission remains the same: advocating for California ranchers.

One of Roberti’s biggest concerns is whether younger generations will choose to continue farming and ranching.

“I think getting the next generation to stay on the farm or stay on the ranch is going to be difficult because our culture has changed so much,” Roberti said.

He pointed to changing lifestyles, technology and shifting priorities as factors making agriculture a more difficult career path to attract young people. At the same time, he emphasized that producing food remains one of the country’s most essential industries and requires dedicated producers willing to make long-term investments.

Roberti also discussed the financial pressures facing California agriculture, noting that producers compete against imported products while operating under some of the nation’s most stringent environmental and labor regulations. He said those factors have made it increasingly difficult for American producers to compete on price.

“We’re importing so much more food,” Roberti said. “We have to change some rules so that we’re put on an even playing field again.”

The conversation also turned to California’s water resources. Roberti argued that the state has sufficient water but needs improved forest management, storage and infrastructure to better capture and deliver it where it is needed.

He cited examples from his own region where wildfire and overgrown forests have reduced watershed efficiency, saying better management could improve both water supplies and forest health.

Beyond policy discussions, Roberti stressed the importance of educating consumers about where their food comes from and helping younger generations understand the value of agriculture.

For California’s ranching community, he said the goal is simple: ensure family operations remain viable so future generations have the opportunity—and the desire—to continue producing food.

Listen to the full interview below or on your favorite podcast app.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…