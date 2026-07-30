California cattle producers continue to benefit from historically strong cattle prices, but one of the industry’s biggest long-term concerns isn’t the market—it’s the steady loss of grazing land. During a recent episode of the AgNet News Hour, California Cattlemen’s Association President Rick Roberti said the future of the state’s beef industry will depend on preserving working lands and ensuring ranchers have the resources needed to stay in business.

Roberti said many people assume higher cattle prices mean ranchers are thriving. While markets have improved, he noted that producers continue to face rising costs for energy, fertilizer and other inputs, while also losing pastureland to development.

“I think we’re losing the one thing that we need, and that’s grass,” Roberti said. “We’re losing thousands of acres a day throughout the state and throughout the whole nation. There’s less place to put cattle now than there was even ten years ago.”

He explained that rebuilding the nation’s cattle herd requires more than favorable market conditions. Young producers must see ranching as a viable business, and that means creating an environment where operations can remain profitable for future generations.

“We now need to raise up new cowboys, new ranchers that want to get into business,” Roberti said. “It can’t be just a lifestyle. You’ve got to be able to make some money.”

Roberti emphasized that cattle producers continue to face significant uncertainty. Weather remains unpredictable, production costs remain elevated, and ranchers often have little control over the prices they receive for their livestock.

“We buy everything at a high price, and then we take what they can give us for what we raise,” he said, noting that producers must constantly balance costs while preparing for future market cycles.

Despite those challenges, Roberti remains optimistic about the future of California ranching. He said agriculture has not lost its commitment to stewardship or hard work, but policymakers must recognize the importance of maintaining a strong domestic food supply.

“If we can’t feed our nation, then we’re weak,” Roberti said. “Hopefully we’ll come to our senses.”

Roberti also highlighted the work of the California Cattlemen’s Association, explaining that the organization reviews thousands of legislative proposals each year while advocating for ranchers in Sacramento. Much of that work, he said, involves preventing legislation that could negatively affect cattle producers before it ever reaches the governor’s desk.

As California continues to grapple with development pressures and increasing production costs, Roberti said protecting working ranches will be critical to ensuring future generations can continue producing high-quality beef while preserving the state’s agricultural landscape.

Listen to the full interview below or on your favorite podcast app.

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