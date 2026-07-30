Water, Wolves, Regulations, Food Security, and the Fight to Protect California Ranching

California agriculture is facing some of the biggest challenges in its history, and few people understand those challenges better than Rick Roberti, a sixth-generation Sierra Valley rancher and the 52nd President of the California Cattlemen’s Association (CCA).

During an in-depth conversation with Nick Papagni, “The Ag Meter,” Roberti shared his perspective on everything from water storage and predator management to food security, government regulation, international trade, and the future of family ranches in California.

The nearly hour-long interview was an honest discussion about what California agriculture is experiencing today—and why the decisions being made now will shape the future of farming and ranching for generations to come.

Six Generations of Ranching Provide a Unique Perspective

Roberti’s family has been ranching in Sierra Valley for six generations, giving him firsthand knowledge of how dramatically California agriculture has changed over the decades.

While speaking about the recent California Cattlemen’s Association annual convention held in Reno during the Reno Rodeo, Roberti explained that although the faces have changed over the organization’s 100-plus-year history, many of the challenges remain remarkably similar.

The California Cattlemen’s Association was founded more than a century ago to help ranchers receive fair treatment in the marketplace. Today, the organization continues advocating for cattle producers by monitoring legislation, working with policymakers in Sacramento and Washington, D.C., and representing the interests of California ranchers on issues that affect the industry every day.

“Our mission hasn’t changed,” Roberti explained. “We’re here to benefit California ranchers.”

The Next Generation May Be Agriculture’s Greatest Challenge

One topic Roberti returned to throughout the interview was concern for the next generation.

He believes fewer young people understand agriculture because they have grown up further removed from farms and ranches than previous generations.

Instead of learning responsibility through agricultural work, many young Americans spend more time with technology and less time outdoors. Roberti worries this cultural shift could make it increasingly difficult to keep family farms and ranches operating into future generations.

Nick Papagni agreed, saying one of his greatest hopes is to see more young people choose careers in agriculture instead of walking away from family operations.

America No Longer “Feeds the World”

Roberti challenged one of agriculture’s most familiar sayings—that America feeds the world.

He pointed out that the United States now imports more food than it exports, creating a significant agricultural trade deficit.

According to Roberti, American farmers and ranchers are competing against foreign producers operating under fewer regulations, lower labor costs, and significantly different environmental standards.

California producers face especially high production costs because of labor regulations, environmental policies, energy prices, and compliance requirements.

Roberti believes restoring a level playing field is essential if domestic agriculture is going to remain competitive.

California’s Water Crisis Is About Storage and Delivery

Water remains one of the biggest concerns for California agriculture.

Roberti argued that California does not necessarily lack water—it lacks the infrastructure and political will to properly store and deliver it.

He criticized the state’s inability to move more water south of the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta while productive farmland continues struggling through shortages.

Papagni noted that California voters approved billions of dollars for water storage years ago, yet many producers continue waiting for meaningful infrastructure improvements.

Both agreed that protecting California agriculture requires long-term investments in water storage, delivery systems, and responsible resource management.

Forest Management Directly Impacts Water Supplies

Roberti also connected California’s water challenges with decades of changing forest management practices.

Historically, naturally occurring low-intensity fires reduced brush and smaller trees while improving forest health.

Today, dense forests consume more water and fuel larger, more destructive wildfires.

Following fires in his own region, Roberti observed increased water runoff reaching reservoirs because thick vegetation no longer intercepted the moisture.

He believes healthier forests could significantly improve California’s available water resources while reducing catastrophic wildfire risk.

Wolves Continue to Challenge California Ranchers

One of the interview’s longest discussions focused on California’s growing wolf population.

Roberti explained that ranchers are not seeking to eliminate wolves but instead want the ability to manage individual animals responsible for repeatedly attacking livestock.

He described losing more than 100 head of cattle to confirmed wolf depredations in his region before federal intervention allowed several problem wolves to be removed.

According to Roberti, livestock losses stopped almost immediately after those specific wolves were taken out despite other wolves remaining nearby.

He believes responsible predator management allows ranchers and wolves to coexist while protecting rural communities and livestock.

Wildlife Populations Are Becoming Increasingly Unbalanced

Roberti also expressed concern about expanding populations of bears and mountain lions.

He believes increasing predator pressure is reducing deer and antelope populations not only through direct predation but also through stress that affects breeding success.

Drawing on conversations with wildlife veterinarians, Roberti explained researchers are seeing fewer successful pregnancies among deer populations in areas experiencing heavy predator pressure.

While wolves receive much of the attention, he believes the broader predator imbalance presents a growing challenge for California wildlife management.

Screwworm Threat Raises Additional Concerns

The conversation also addressed the continuing threat posed by New World screwworm.

Roberti said the issue extends beyond animal health and now affects international trade and the U.S. cattle industry.

Border restrictions intended to slow the pest’s spread have also reduced the flow of Mexican cattle into California feedlots.

As a result, Roberti worries that Mexico may process more of its own cattle while American packing plants lose valuable business.

He believes carefully managed policies are needed to protect animal health while minimizing unnecessary economic damage.

Shrinking Cow Herd Raises Bigger Questions

Despite historically strong cattle prices, America’s cattle inventory remains at its lowest level in decades.

Roberti believes several factors are responsible, including shrinking grazing land, rising production costs, high energy prices, fertilizer expenses, labor costs, and increasing regulatory burdens.

He stressed that ranching cannot survive on passion alone—it must remain financially sustainable for future generations.

Washington Relations Have Changed

Roberti also discussed his experiences meeting with federal officials under different presidential administrations.

He said recent meetings in Washington have provided greater direct access to agency leaders and decision-makers, allowing agricultural organizations to discuss concerns more effectively.

One of the California Cattlemen’s Association’s top priorities remains reforming the Endangered Species Act so recovered species can be managed more effectively while balancing conservation with agriculture.

California Needs Better Communication

Throughout the interview, Roberti repeatedly emphasized that agriculture must do a better job telling its own story.

Many consumers simply have no firsthand experience with farms or ranches.

Papagni suggested more farm tours, educational events, and online videos to help the public better understand where food comes from.

Roberti agreed, noting that affordable food has become so readily available that many Americans never think about the people responsible for producing it.

The California Cattlemen’s Association Continues Fighting for Producers

Roberti explained that the California Cattlemen’s Association maintains a full-time staff in Sacramento that reviews thousands of legislative bills every year.

Much of the organization’s success comes not only from passing legislation but from preventing harmful proposals from becoming law before they reach the governor’s desk.

He encouraged cattle producers across California to become members, explaining that strong participation gives agriculture a stronger voice in state government.

Looking Toward California’s Future

The discussion also touched on California’s political future and the importance of leadership that understands agriculture.

Roberti expressed hope that future state leaders will work collaboratively with federal officials and recognize the economic importance of farming and ranching.

Throughout the interview, one message remained constant: California agriculture still possesses incredible natural advantages, but maintaining that strength will require common-sense policies, responsible resource management, and a renewed appreciation for the people producing America’s food.

Don’t Miss the Full Interview

Rick Roberti offered thoughtful insights on some of the most important issues facing California agriculture today, including:

Water storage and infrastructure

Wolf management and predator policies

Forest health and wildfire prevention

The future of the cattle industry

Food security and international competition

Screwworm concerns

Endangered Species Act reform

California politics and agricultural policy

The importance of educating consumers

Why preserving family ranches matters

The full conversation provides far more detail than can be captured in print and offers listeners a firsthand look at the challenges and opportunities facing California’s cattle producers.

If you care about the future of California agriculture, this is an interview you won’t want to miss.

California Cattlemen’s President Rick Roberti Sounds the Alarm on Agriculture’s Future

Learn More About the California Cattlemen’s Association

California cattle producers interested in joining the California Cattlemen’s Association or learning more about its advocacy efforts are encouraged to visit the association’s website or contact the CCA office. Roberti noted that staff members, including Gracie and Katie, are available to answer questions about membership and the organization’s work on behalf of California ranchers.

Be sure to tune in to The Ag Meter with Nick Papagni for the complete interview with Rick Roberti and hear the full discussion on the issues shaping the future of California’s cattle industry.