Proper post-harvest management may be one of the most important investments California pistachio growers can make for next season’s crop, according to industry leader Rich Kreps. During a recent episode of the AgNet News Hour, Kreps shared practical recommendations for helping orchards recover after harvest while discussing the long-term outlook for California’s pistachio industry.

Kreps, a crop advisor with Ultra Gro and former chairman of the American Pistachio Growers Board of Directors, said one of the biggest mistakes growers can make is waiting until late fall to begin their nutrition program.

Instead, he recommends starting recovery efforts immediately after harvest by applying nutrients through the irrigation system while trees are still actively rebuilding carbohydrate reserves.

“As soon as the last trailer leaves the field and you turn the water on, let’s start getting some nutrition back into those trees,” Kreps said. “Get these trees revived so they can optimize photosynthesis for the next three months instead of waiting until late October or November.”

Kreps explained that pistachio trees continue working long after harvest ends. Proper irrigation and fertility management during the recovery period help trees develop the energy reserves needed to support next year’s bloom and crop potential.

He encouraged growers to work closely with their crop advisors to develop a post-harvest nutrition plan rather than treating fall fertilizer applications as a one-time event.

“It’s not three months down the road,” Kreps said. “It’s three months long.”

The conversation also turned to the future of California agriculture and the importance of supporting the next generation of growers. Kreps noted the average age of farmers continues to rise, raising concerns about succession planning as younger generations weigh whether to continue farming.

He said improving profitability and reducing production challenges are critical to keeping family farms in operation.

“My dream is to bring water storage back to California,” Kreps said, adding that reliable water supplies remain one of the industry’s biggest long-term priorities.

Despite the challenges facing the industry, Kreps remains optimistic about California agriculture. He emphasized that few places in the world can match the Central Valley’s combination of climate, soils and production expertise.

“We are only one of five places in the world that can grow and do what we do in the Central Valley of California,” he said. “Nobody does as good a job as our farmers here in the middle of California.”

For growers preparing for harvest, Kreps said the focus should remain on helping orchards recover quickly, protecting tree health and laying the foundation for a stronger 2027 crop.

Listen to the full interview below or on your favorite podcast app.

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